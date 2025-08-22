Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,048 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DTE opened at $140.2490 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

