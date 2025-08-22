MAS Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

MAS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up 0.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,450,000 after acquiring an additional 447,916 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

