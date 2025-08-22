Mplx Lp $MPLX is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,724,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 504,539 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 8.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.34% of Mplx worth $734,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 32.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $50.4440 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

