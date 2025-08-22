OFC Financial Planning LLC Grows Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

OFC Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $42.0050 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

