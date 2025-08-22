Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 98,071 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,071 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 0.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $34,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,745,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,173,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8,733.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,013,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 970,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3%

CMS stock opened at $72.7730 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.