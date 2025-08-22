Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.92.

TSE ATD opened at C$70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$65.95 and a 1 year high of C$83.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

