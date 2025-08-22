Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBR. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.26.
View Our Latest Analysis on PBR
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 0.1%
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%.The business had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,750.0%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 301,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 198,303 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Broadcom Named in Apple’s $100B U.S. Investment Plan
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Bargain Right Now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How ServiceNow Is Turning AI Strategy Into Real Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.