Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $579.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.31.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

