Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $43,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,577.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,262,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,405 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,128,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $13,602,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $18.06 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 258.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,921.60. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

