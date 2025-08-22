Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Purchases 113 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.9050 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

