Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 8,505 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,498,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,493 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Upwork by 364.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,244 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 41.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,476 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 397,997 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 50.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 882,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,532. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $156,202.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,250.95. The trade was a 55.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.56 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

