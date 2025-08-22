Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Has $461,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.3150 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.1190. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

