Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 175,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 122,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

