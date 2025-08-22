Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.1%

GFI opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

