Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Global Opportunities Trust had a net margin of 83.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

GOT stock opened at GBX 327.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £95.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,726.06 and a beta of 0.42. Global Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 269.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.34.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

