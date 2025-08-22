Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Global Opportunities Trust had a net margin of 83.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%.
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.2%
GOT stock opened at GBX 327.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £95.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,726.06 and a beta of 0.42. Global Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 269.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.34.
Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Opportunities Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Broadcom Named in Apple’s $100B U.S. Investment Plan
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Bargain Right Now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How ServiceNow Is Turning AI Strategy Into Real Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.