Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,165,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 157,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

