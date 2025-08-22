Nestle SA $NSRGY Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA trimmed its position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Nestle were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Nestle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestle by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestle during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Nestle during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestle alerts:

Nestle Stock Down 1.0%

NSRGY stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $109.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRGY

Nestle Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.