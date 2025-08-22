Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 5.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $140.0820 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

