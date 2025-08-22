D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $563.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.49. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

