D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 10 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,337.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,410.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,270.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

