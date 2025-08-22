D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

