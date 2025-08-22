D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Toro Company (The) $TTC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TTC stock opened at $75.8720 on Friday. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

