D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $7,720,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,945,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $129.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Arete Research raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.