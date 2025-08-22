Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 51,242 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,242 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $531,891.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,714,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,953.18. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,384 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $86,774.40.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,585 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $195,514.20.

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,262 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $478,419.34.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,268 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $542,928.12.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,777 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $230,618.43.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,450 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $290,421.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,550 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $769,755.50.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $719,961.15.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,498 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $343,178.88.

On Monday, August 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,440 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $321,446.40.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.2940 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $14,681,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 652,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 225,323 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

