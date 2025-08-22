Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.4850 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Shell declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 price objective (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

