Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,105 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

