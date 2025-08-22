Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna Lund Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,397,587.70. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.86 and a beta of 1.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $72.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $82,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after buying an additional 1,219,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after buying an additional 1,162,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

