Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.469 per share on Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 24th. This is a 31.4% increase from Magellan Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.36.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

