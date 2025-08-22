Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO James William Rogers Sells 7,528 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $561,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,009.45. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $76.71 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.Tempus AI’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.86) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 92.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 278,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

