Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.08. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,713.13. This trade represents a 33.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,392 shares of company stock worth $628,358. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,637,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,858,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.