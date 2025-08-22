Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 7,503 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 0.7% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $289,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $294.2280 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.70. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $382.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

