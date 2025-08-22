Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,254 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $494,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BND opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

