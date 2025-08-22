Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.65% of GoDaddy worth $423,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $146.0130 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.51 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $596,429.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,044.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,390. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

