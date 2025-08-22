Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 757,211 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.49% of Corning worth $582,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Corning by 13.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $227,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 36.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $64.8760 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,484 shares of company stock worth $12,813,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

