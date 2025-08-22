Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,873,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 68,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VHT opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.44 and its 200-day moving average is $252.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.