Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Stock Holdings Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 183.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Celsius by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

