Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.