First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SDVY opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.