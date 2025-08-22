Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $104.5770 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

