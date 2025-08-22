Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.7560 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $249.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

