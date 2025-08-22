Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.17 and its 200 day moving average is $390.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

