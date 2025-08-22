Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 536 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.