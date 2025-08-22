Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.18.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $196.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.