Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

