RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $438.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $452.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

