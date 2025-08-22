ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

ARKK opened at $73.51 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

