RPG Investment Advisory LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.7560 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.4456 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

