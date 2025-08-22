TSE:DRR FY2026 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

