Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PRU

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2027 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

