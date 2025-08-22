ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $95,732.21 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $95,732.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 799,009 shares in the company, valued at $17,825,890.79. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $37,330.20.

On Thursday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 13,008 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $290,078.40.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,727 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $38,339.40.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $2,232.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,084 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $336,373.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 199 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $4,413.82.

On Thursday, July 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,160 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $136,813.60.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,676 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $37,207.20.

On Monday, July 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $6,060.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 56 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,261.12.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $20.4730 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,023.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

